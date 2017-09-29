Overslaan en naar de algemene inhoud gaan

Tekenares uit Gistel scoort op Instagram

Nieuws
29/09/2017
Gistel

Een tekenares uit Gistel is een hit op Instagram. Ze maakt dagelijks tekeningen en heeft ondertussen meer dan 375.000 volgers.

Prudence is 25 en tekent cartoons over dagelijkse problemen. Toen ze dit voorjaar werd opgepikt door enkele internationale websites, ging het plots erg snel. Ondertussen heeft ze meer dan 375.000 volgers.

Auteurs: 
Brecht Hauspie
