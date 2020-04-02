Ann Wauters positief getest op corona

I tested positive for COVID-19 last week. Even though I think I have a strong body, Corona has hit me pretty hard. So this is a special message for young people or people who think they are invincible. We are all in this together and we have to be united in our fight against Corona and stop this spread to keep everyone safe and healthy. PLEASE stay home, follow the rules, stay active and keep taking care of each other. A huge thank you for all the people that keep our country running. #StayStrong #StayActive #StayHealthy

A post shared by Ann Wauters (@annwauters12) on Apr 2, 2020 at 5:08am PDT