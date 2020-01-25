Overslaan en naar de algemene inhoud gaan

Bokser Ngabu test postief bij controle

Sport
25/01/2020
Roeselare

Bokser Yves Ngabu heeft positief getest op een dopingcontrole buiten de competitie. Voorzitter van boksbond WBC, Mauricio Sulaiman, maakte het nieuws bekend op Twitter. 

Na een dopingcontrole buiten competitieverband in Londen op 7 januari, bleek de Roeselaarse bokser Yves Ngabu een positieve test te hebben afgelegd. Ngabu werd eind oktober 2019 nog voor de derde keer Europees kampioen bij de cruisergewichten. De zaak wordt momenteel onderzocht. 

 

Boksen
Auteurs: 
Redactie

