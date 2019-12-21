Julie Vanloo ontbreekt opnieuw in selectie Cats

Bondscoach Philip Mestdagh heeft een voorselectie van zestien Belgian Cats bekendgemaakt voor het olympisch kwalificatietoernooi tegen Canada, Japan en Zweden, dat begin februari in De Versluys Dôme in Oostende gespeeld wordt.

Opvallend is dat de Oostendse Julie Vanloo opnieuw niet in de selectie zit. De shooting guard speelt voor het Australische Townsville en voor de voorbije EK-kwalificatiewedstrijden werd ze nog gespaard omdat de afstand te ver was om in een korte periode van een jetlag te recupereren. Ook op het olympisch kwalificatietoernooi zal ze er dus niet bij zijn.

Gastland Japan

Met Japan kwam er voor de Belgian Cats het organiserende land van de Spelen uit de bus. Japan is, net als wereldkampioen Verenigde Staten, al zeker van zijn ticket voor het olympisch basketbaltoernooi, maar speelt het kwalificatietoernooi als voorbereiding. Er zullen zich dus maar twee (extra) landen kunnen plaatsen voor de Spelen. Voor het Belgische vrouwenbasket zou dat in elk geval een primeur zijn.

Vanloo teleurgesteld

Julie Vanloo reageerde al op Instagram op haar niet-selectie. Dat het kwalificatietoernooi in haar geboortestad Oostende wordt gespeeld, doet extra veel pijn. Vanloo aanvaardt de beslissing van coach Mestdagh wel en zegt hard te blijven werken.

(ontdek de selectie hieronder).

Selectie